NewsBusan News

Busan Police Begin Preparations For Chuseok Holiday Traffic

Haps Staff

As decreased traffic volume is expected on expressways during the Chuseok holidays, the Busan Police Agency will deploy an average of 400 officers per day for special traffic management.

Amid government recommendations to refrain from visiting relatives and the decision to collect tolls on highways this holiday, about 796 thousand vehicles per day are expected on Busan expressways for Chuseok, a decrease of 9.6% compared to last year.

Starting from the 29th, the police will increase the number of traffic patrol officers in areas of the highway prone to congestion or accidents and distribute the traffic using traffic information boards.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

City of Busan Encouraging Non Face-to-Face Family Gatherings this Chuseok

BeFM News -
The city of Busan City actively encouraging a non-face-to-face family gathering for the upcoming Chuseok holiday amid concerns that visits to hometowns may lead to the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

34 Arrested For Selling Drugs Online

BeFM News -
A number of people trading illegal drugs through social media have been caught by the police.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until October 11th

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more
Busan News

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.
Read more
Busan News

Coronavirus Updates: Busan Records Six More Positive Cases

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Providing Quarantine Guidance to Education Centers

BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education is providing four sessions of special joint quarantine guidance to academies, teaching centers, and others that started Monday and will continue until October 11th. 
Read more

The Latest

“올 추석엔 참말로 안 와도 된데이”

문화 Haps Staff -
추석을 앞두고 고향 방문이 자칫 코로나19 확산으로 이어질 수 있다는 우려에 고향 방문을 자제하는 분위기가 확산하는 가운데, 부산시(시장 권한대행 변성완)가 비대면 추석 연휴 보내기를 적극 독려하는 캠페인을 진행한다. 
Read more

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar

Events Haps Staff -
This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China.
Read more

Busan Police Begin Preparations For Chuseok Holiday Traffic

Busan News Haps Staff -
As decreased traffic volume is expected on expressways during the Chuseok holidays, the Busan Police Agency will deploy an average of 400 officers per day for special traffic management.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Fall Flowers in Sancheong

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Sanencheong Park in Sancheong-gun has come alive with red flowers as the fall weather begins to settle in.
Read more

Costco Korea Chuseok Operation Hours

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Costco in Korea will alter their retail hours during the Chuseok holiday this week.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: September 28 – October 4

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
72 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Busan Bites: Try Mouth-Watering Traditional Korean Cuisine at Naedong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
In addition to the food, the ambiance of Naedang displays all the tranquil beauty of Korea through traditional architecture, ponds, and gardens. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

Travel

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv