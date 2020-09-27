Busan Police Begin Preparations For Chuseok Holiday Traffic

As decreased traffic volume is expected on expressways during the Chuseok holidays, the Busan Police Agency will deploy an average of 400 officers per day for special traffic management.

Amid government recommendations to refrain from visiting relatives and the decision to collect tolls on highways this holiday, about 796 thousand vehicles per day are expected on Busan expressways for Chuseok, a decrease of 9.6% compared to last year.

Starting from the 29th, the police will increase the number of traffic patrol officers in areas of the highway prone to congestion or accidents and distribute the traffic using traffic information boards.