Busan Police Launch Investigation Into Alleged Child Abuse at a Local Daycare Center

BeFM News

Police have launched an investigation into allegations that a nursery teacher at a daycare center in Busan caused students to have nose bleeds or have hit them in the stomach.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency announced that it is investigating a daycare teacher on charges of violating the Child Abuse Punishment Act in response to reports from parents of affected children.

Parents claim that the nursery teacher put a ballpoint pen on the students’ noses or hit them in the face with a doll, causing them to bleed from their noses, and have also hit them in the stomach.

Five children have reported abuse.

The daycare center is reportedly claiming that there was no abuse.

