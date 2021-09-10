Image: Busan Police Agency
Busan Police Look to Reduce Rising Traffic Deaths

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency is carrying out special activities to reduce traffic accident deaths until the end of next month.

Between June and August this year, there were 31 traffic accident deaths, an increase of 29. 2 percent compared to 24 during the same period last year.

The police said that special attention is needed as the number of deaths between September and October each year is high.

In collaboration with the local governments, police will install prevention facilities in areas prone to jaywalking and also strengthen various promotion campaigns including the use of banners.

 

