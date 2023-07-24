Busan Police Step Up Beach Patrols to Catch Illegal Filming Crimes

To preemptively respond to illegal filming crimes at public beaches during the summer vacation season, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency announced that it will operate a professional inspection team called the “Bichumi Patrol” until the 28th.

For 5 days, the patrol team will intensively inspect 76 vulnerable areas, including public restrooms, public showers, and public changing rooms, as well as crime-prone areas of the seven beaches in Busan.

Meanwhile, the police will also operate a “sex crimes response team” until August and transmit multilingual announcements produced in six languages to further prevent these crimes.

A police official said they will make the beaches in Busan safer summer resort destinations.