Busan Police to Carry Out Crackdowns Against Those Violating Quarantine Rules

The Busan Police Agency said that as more and more foreigners and tourists flock over to public places, it will carry out intensive crackdowns against people violating quarantine rules.

The intensive crackdown started Wednesday and will last until the 30th.

More than 100 officers from the Customs Control, the tourism department, and the police station from Busan Police Agency will be deployed around Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach to strengthen quarantine-related patrol activities such as foreigner crime prevention, wearing of masks, and disturbances related to drinking.

Authorities will also look for violations on the ban on gathering at entertainment establishments, the operation of unauthorized entertainment pubs in general restaurants and singing rooms, and the operation of unreported accommodation facilities as well.

