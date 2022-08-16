Busan Police to Conduct Large Scale Crackdown on Motorcycles in Seomyeon

A large-scale crackdown on motorcycles will be carried out in Seomyeon this Thursday starting at 2 p.m. by the Busan Police.

The police plan to conduct the crackdown at 41 points connected to the Seomyeon Rotary, including Jungangdae-ro, Gayadae-ro, and Seojeon-ro.

133 people will be mobilized to carry out the inspections, which will be checking for licenses, helmet-wearing, and license plates among others.

The crackdown is to prevent the recent surge in motorcycle accidents.

This year, there have already been 830 accidents in the city, including 13 fatalities.

Reckless driving of motorcycles is considered to be the biggest threat to traffic safety in the city according to a survey of residents.