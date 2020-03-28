Busan Police to Distribute Crime Prevention Videos to Foreigners

Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will distribute a video to foreigners on how to prevent and report various crimes.

The video is in six languages including Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian and Indonesian.

It addresses different types of crimes such as COVID-19-related fake news and voice phishing scams, ways to respond to them and how to report domestic violence or sexual violence.

The police produced the video after they suspended crime prevention classes for foreigners due to the coronavirus.

They plan to distribute the video to foreign communities through multicultural centers and related organizations.