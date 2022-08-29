NewsBusan News

Busan Police to Step Up Security Measures Ahead of Chuseok

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will implement comprehensive security measures for the Chuseok holiday until September 12th.

To stamp out burglary and theft, the police will strengthen prevention activities in areas vulnerable to crime including businesses dealing with large amounts of cash such as unmanned stores and jewelry shops as well as areas with a high concentration of women living alone and houses with multiple households.

Police will monitor families at risk of domestic violence recurrence and carry out intensive crackdowns on disorderly traffic conducts such as illegal parking or stopping, drunk driving and recklessly driving large vehicles.

 

