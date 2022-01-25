Busan Police to Step Up Security Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

Until February 2nd, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will promote comprehensive security measures for the Lunar New Year Holiday.

Police will strengthen patrolling at vulnerable areas such as financial institutions, convenience stores, and unmanned stores.

As domestic violence reports increase during the Lunar New Year holiday, abuse-prevention officers will focus on monitoring families of concern for domestic violence recurrence.

Police will also focus on managing the traffic at large discount stores and traditional markets and allow parking on roads near 21 traditional markets in Busan until February 2nd.