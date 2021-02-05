NewsBusan News

Busan Police to Step Up Security Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

For the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will pursue comprehensive security measures.

Amid worsening economic conditions due to COVID-19, the police will focus on activities to prevent livelihood-related robberies and thefts.

At night, they will focus on crime prevention in alleys designated as safe zones for women returning home in the evening.

As domestic violence reports increase during the Lunar New Year, police will also strengthen prevention activities by mobilizing special police officers in advance to monitor homes and children at risk of recurring domestic violence.

In addition, they will crack down on disorderly traffic behaviors that increase congestion.

At roads near traditional markets, parking has been allowed for 10 days from the 5th.

