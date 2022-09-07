Busan Police to Strengthen Crackdowns on Illegal Drugs

Busan Police will establish a joint drug crime eradication team and strengthen crackdowns until the end of the year.

With a recent rise in remote narcotics transactions using social media, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency plans to intensively crackdown on drug use, smuggling, manufacturing, and social media transactions through a team headed by the agency’s investigative unit.

628 drug offenders were arrested by Busan police this year up until the end of last month.

The number is up 6.8% compared to the same period last year.