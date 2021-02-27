Image: Busan Port Authority
Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal to be Reborn as a Complex Cultural Space

Haps Staff

About 30 billion won will be invested to remodel the Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal into a base for marine tourism.

The Busan Port Authority announced last week that it will begin the designs for the remodeling after consulting with agencies currently occupying the space.

After the remodeling, the former terminal will turn into a cultural space with Busan Port Memorial Hall, Ocean Memorial Lounge, performance halls, shared office space, dining and pub facilities, and spaces for exhibitions and experience halls.

Construction is set to begin in October and is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Built in 1978, the building served as the Busan International Port Terminal until 2015 and was repurposed into a coastal passenger terminal since 2016.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

