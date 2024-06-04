Busan Port Festival Sets Record Attendance This Year

The 17th Busan Port Festival concluded a very successful two-day run on June 2nd.

Held at Bukhang Waterfront Park and the Yeongdo Coast Guard Pier, the festival attracted an estimated 90,000 visitors, marking a 70% increase compared to the average year. This surge in attendance highlights the festival’s growing popularity, fueled by exciting performances, interactive experiences, and unique water activities.

The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal with performances from singer Kim Beom-soo and Cyburger.

A drone light show featuring 1,200 drones lit up the night sky, followed by a fireworks display.

This year’s festival offered a diverse range of interactive experiences. The “Busan Pavilion” captivated visitors with its container maze challenge. Participants, from families with children to couples and adults, navigated their way through a path filled with quizzes and missions related to Busan Port.

International pavilions provided a taste of global cultures. The Turkiye Pavilion offered hands-on experiences with traditional Turkish crafts, while the Japan Pavilion immersed visitors in Japanese music culture.

The Thailand Pavilion focused on Thailand’s renowned resort atmosphere, promoting its unique healing traditions.

The Bukhang Waterfront Park offered water activities and engaging programs. Children enjoyed participating in the sea-loving children’s writing and drawing contest, while others learned the art of ship model making.

The Navy and Coast Guard’s “Large Ship Reveal” allowed visitors a rare glimpse inside these typically restricted vessels. The “Saenuri” and “Jagalchi Cruise” harbor guide ship experiences, along with the “Stamp Tour” exploring the Yeongdo Maritime Cluster, all sold out due to high demand.