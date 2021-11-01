Image: Busan Port Authority
Busan Port Healing Campground Reopens

Haps Staff

The Busan Port Healing Campground which offers lovely views of the sea has reopened after an expansion of facilities.

The Busan Port Authority announced that the campground has grown to 24 deck sites and 16 auto sites, though currently, the site is only operating at 50% of capacity.

One site can be used by four people or up to six if everyone is vaccinated.

It said it has also doubled shower facilities and built a 450-meter pet playground.

Reservations can be made through the Busan North Port Redevelopment website or through Interpark Ticket.

Quarantine measures are in effect to use the park, including temperature checks and mask wearing.

