Image: Busan Port Authority
Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Returning it Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Haps Staff

Demand for passenger ships between Busan and Japan is rebounding rapidly after being virtually closed due to COVID-19.

Last year, the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal witnessed a significant increase in activity, reaching two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels.

With flight prices rising and the yen remaining low, it’s predicted that the aftermath of the pandemic will be overcome this year, boosting competitiveness.

The terminal served 608,182 passengers last year, a remarkable recovery considering the challenges.

Operations on the Busan-Japan sea route gradually resumed in November 2022, leading to a dramatic uptick in passenger demand.

Despite some delays, particularly on the Busan-Tsushima route, which caters to more than half of all terminal passengers, operations eventually normalized.

The proximity of Tsushima Island to Busan makes it a popular destination for domestic travelers, with activities like bicycle tours and duty-free shopping enhancing its appeal.

The Busan Port Authority expects passenger numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, driven by competitive pricing and improved accessibility.

Shipping companies like Panstar Group are responding to this trend with innovative offerings, such as the Osaka Cruise Shuttletel, providing affordable alternatives to air travel.

With low-cost airlines gradually raising prices, passenger ships are becoming increasingly attractive to travelers, leading to further anticipated growth in demand for sea travel between Japan and Busan.

Haps Staff
