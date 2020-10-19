Travel

Busan Port Terminal Passengers Down 90.8% in 2020

Haps Staff

The number of passengers using port terminals has decreased by 90.8% from January to August 2020 over last year.

Recent statistics released by Rep. Kim Seon-gyo for three major facilities shows that only 78,714 used the Busan International Port Terminal and the Coastal Port Terminal, down from 850,802 in 2019.

By terminal, the International Port Terminal was down 92.6% while the Coastal Port Terminal was down 46.6%.

Both are controlled by the Busan Port Authority.

In addition, the vacancy rate for retail at the International Port Terminal has hit 36%.

Incheon Port Authority’s passenger terminal also saw a 60.5% decrease in passengers, while Yeosu Gwangyang Passenger Terminal also dropped by 50.7%.

 

Haps Staff
