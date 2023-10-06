Busan News

Busan Prepares For Metro Strike Next Week

By BeFM News

In anticipation of a planned strike by the Busan Transportation Corporation union starting next Wednesday, the city of Busan has prepared emergency transportation measures.

If the strike occurs, replacement staff will be deployed to maintain normal operation for Metro Lines 1-3 during rush hours.

However, outside of these peak times, train intervals will be extended from 10 minutes to up to 33 minutes –  running at half the usual frequency, and averaging an operation rate of 68%.

Metro Line 4, which operates unattended, will continue to operate normally at 100%.

