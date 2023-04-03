Busan Prepares Safety Measures Ahead of Thursday Fireworks Show

The fireworks show to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo, which will show the capacity and strong will of Busan, is will take place this Thursday night.

The city expects to attract 1 million people to the fireworks show on April 6th.

First, after the 1st working-level meeting and the preliminary safety management plan inspection, the 2nd administration mayor personally conducted on-site safety inspections by looking around the emergency passage, major densely populated areas, and Gwangan Station, and on March 28, the mayor presided over the committee who convened to finalize the roles and preparations of each institution and thoroughly prepared for safety in advance.

The city designated a total of 43 areas as priority management areas across Suyeong-gu, Nam-gu, and Haeundae-gu, including 8 areas of Gwangalli Beach, 6 subway stations, 9 outside viewing areas, 16 main access roads to event venues, and 4 other areas.

The general situation room, which is the safety control tower of the event venue, plans to identify and supervise real-time gathering situations through CCTV monitoring installed in dangerous areas such as major bottlenecks and alleys around the event venue, and to secure the safety and convenience of visitors by establishing a close cooperation system with related organizations.

In particular, the main access roads of Gwangalli Beach (16 locations), the expansion of safety personnel in the nearby dangerous areas and outside viewing areas, the strengthening of safety facilities in preparation for tripping accidents, and the arrangement of LED vehicles and tall police officers to guide the order of congestion in the main points of the event venue, causing congestion We plan to spread the real-time situation in the city.

In addition, along with the operation of medical booths, a rapid evacuation system was prepared, such as securing emergency passages (4 locations) and deploying ambulances (22 units) in preparation for emergencies.

In order to monitor forest fires in the main concentration areas of visitors and control access to dangerous areas, city and district forest fire prevention situation rooms are planned to be operated. 340 civil servants and forest fire watchdogs are deployed around Mt. Hwangryeong and Mt. Geumnyeon.

After the event, to prevent crowding of visitors and to leave in an orderly manner, on-site announcements and text messages will be provided so that visitors to the beach go home first and then visitors to the sandy beach go home in order.

In addition, empty trains are put into congested stations of urban railways, and whether or not to pass non-stop when congestion is serious is also being reviewed. Congestion control will be implemented to encourage people to return home, such as bypassing nearby stations.

For the safe and successful hosting of the expo fireworks show, about 6,100 safety personnel, including city hall and district office officials, police, firefighting, and volunteers, the largest number ever, will be deployed around the event site.

On the 5th, the day before the event, a joint site inspection with related organizations is conducted. On the day of the event, they plan to systematically and thoroughly respond to safety accidents through situation checks by area every hour and preemptive measures.

“Busan is an international city with abundant tourism resources, a global business environment, and convenient transportation access, and is ready to create a new world. We will do our best until the end to show K-Safety to the world,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

He also added, “As traffic congestion is expected on the day of the event, we recommend using public transportation, and we ask citizens to voluntarily cooperate in maintaining order.”

The city of Busan will implement the ‘autonomous vehicle two-day system’ from April 4th to 7th, the visit period of the BIE inspection team. They will restrict vehicle operation on odd-numbered days (5th and 7th) if the vehicle ending number is odd, and on even-numbered days (4th and 6th).