Busan Prepares Special Comprehensive Measures Ahead of Chuseok Holidays

The city of Busan will carry out comprehensive holiday measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Chuseok.

During the Chuseok holiday, public health centers and emergency medical institutions will maintain a 24-hour emergency response system, and 31 screening clinics and 2 temporary screening centers will operate normally.

An emergency hotline will be available to assist the transfer of patients recovering at home.

The city will strengthen quarantine at social welfare facilities and multi-use facilities vulnerable to group infection, and operate a general situation room at cemeteries and burial facilities.