Busan News

Busan Prepares Special Comprehensive Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year Holidays

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has prepared special comprehensive measures such as prevention of COVID-19 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The City, district, and county health centers and emergency medical institutions will maintain a 24-hour emergency response system even during the Lunar New Year holidays, and hospitals and screening clinics for infectious diseases will be in normal operation.

Instead of temporarily closing public burial and cemetery facilities, an online memorial service will be provided for the public.

There will also be inspections on the safety management status of large construction sites and multi-use facilities, and operate a disaster safety situation room 24 hours a day even during the holidays in case of any contingencies.

Free meals and childcare services for the homeless will also be provided as usual.

 

Haps Staff
Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

