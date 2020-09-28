Busan Promotes City Tourism on YouTube

The City of Busan and Busan Tourism Organization announced that they have released videos on the Visit Busan’s YouTube channel to promote the international tourist city of Busan to the world.

The city was selected as an international tourist city by the Korean national government this past January.

To respond to the new tourism trends, including an increase of FITs (free independent traveler) and an expansion of online tourism promotions, the city planned the YouTube project to promote Busan tourism in English and recruited Visit Busan’s YouTube Ambassador (VIBA) to target the English-speaking tourism market. As a result of the recruitment, 17 teams were selected as VIBA among 32 entries. They will create a total of 68 videos, four videos from each team, until the end of the year.

The first video by VIBA was released on the Visit Busan’s YouTube channel on September 21, 2020.

The videos will feature up-to-date information on Busan in various fields of VIBA’s interest, including food, beauty, travel, walking tours, Vlogs, and more. In particular, seven teams consisting of foreign residents plan to create video content about foreigners’ views on Busan.

VIBA completed an online workshop about YouTube in August and they will produce videos while complying with the strict COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

Now people anywhere in the world can enjoy Busan online, especially during the COVID-19 global outbreak.