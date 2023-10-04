Busan Promotes its World Expo Bid During BIFF

Busan is making a resounding statement about its candidacy for hosting the 2030 World Expo by integrating promotional efforts with the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

From October 4th to 14th, Busan will vigorously promote its allure as a potential host city for the 2030 Expo, emphasizing its capacity and values.

Various initiatives are underway, such as wrapping 100 official festival vehicles with messages like “Busan Is Good for Expo” and “Busan Is Ready,” signifying Busan’s readiness and competence to host the event.

These messages aim to attract both film festival guests and international visitors.

Promotional videos and messages will be displayed on LED screens along the red carpet at the film festival’s opening ceremony.

A dedicated Expo promotional booth will operate in the Cinema Center’s outdoor plaza, allowing visitors to explore the Expo’s key details and hosting competency.

Recycling and sustainability are core themes, with eco-friendly materials and recycled sculptures contributing to the Expo’s carbon-neutral approach.

This collaborative effort between the Busan International Film Festival and the 2030 Busan World Expo promotion underscores Busan’s determination to host this prestigious event.