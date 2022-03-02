Busan Promotes ‘Light of Peace’ Campaign to Pray for Peace in Ukraine

From March 1 to March 3, the lights on three of Busan’s landmarks will symbolize the flag of Ukraine with the meaning of wishing for peace.

The three landmarks in Busan — Gwangan Bridge, Busan Port Bridge, and the Busan Cinema Center — will display blue and yellow lights, the colors of Ukraine.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on the 24th of last month, a Ukraine ‘Light of Peace’ campaign was launched in major cities around the world, such as New York, London, and Rome.

Busan is a ‘United Nations City of Peace’ where the world’s only UN Memorial Park is and where the pain of the Korean War is buried and a city that has overcome the pain of war.

The lights were on Gwangan Bridge and Busan Port Bridge on March 1, and at the Busan Cinema Center from March 2 to 3 for about an hour from 8:30 p.m.

The blue and yellow lights are lit to express a message of peace.

“I am deeply concerned about the challenge of democracy to resolve world peace and international order by force for the sake of my own country, and decided to publish a ‘Message of Light’ that contains the aspirations of Busan citizens for anti-war and peace,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.