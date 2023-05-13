Busan Promoting a Rooftop Garden Support Project

The city of Busan has launched the ‘rooftop garden creation support project’ to transform empty rooftops into green spaces in order to achieve a carbon-neutral city and enhance the city’s aesthetics.

Rooftop gardens offer a range of benefits such as absorbing and adsorbing fine dust to purify the air, improving the microclimate to prevent heat island effects, and reducing the aging of walls caused by acid rain or ultraviolet rays.

The gardens can also lower temperatures by up to 15℃, reducing energy consumption required for heating and cooling buildings, and improving the durability of structures.

The project is open to public facilities, experiential learning centers, multi-use facilities, and commercial and business buildings that are accessible to citizens and have high public interest.

The minimum size of the rooftop garden must be 100㎡, and Busan City will provide up to 50% of the construction cost if the site passes the site qualification examination.

Applications will be accepted until the end of the month, and interested parties can contact the green department of the district or county for further information on support conditions and procedures.