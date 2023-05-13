Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Promoting a Rooftop Garden Support Project

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has launched the ‘rooftop garden creation support project’ to transform empty rooftops into green spaces in order to achieve a carbon-neutral city and enhance the city’s aesthetics.

Rooftop gardens offer a range of benefits such as absorbing and adsorbing fine dust to purify the air, improving the microclimate to prevent heat island effects, and reducing the aging of walls caused by acid rain or ultraviolet rays.

The gardens can also lower temperatures by up to 15℃, reducing energy consumption required for heating and cooling buildings, and improving the durability of structures.

The project is open to public facilities, experiential learning centers, multi-use facilities, and commercial and business buildings that are accessible to citizens and have high public interest.

The minimum size of the rooftop garden must be 100㎡, and Busan City will provide up to 50% of the construction cost if the site passes the site qualification examination.

Applications will be accepted until the end of the month, and interested parties can contact the green department of the district or county for further information on support conditions and procedures.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
93 %
1.5kmh
2 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 