Busan Promoting Pilot Project to Eradicate School Violence

The city of Busan is actively promoting a pilot project of ‘Zero school violence cases in Busan’ with the Busan Office of Education.

The pilot project prepared by the city and the Office of Education was the first of its kind in the nation.

It aims to ‘establish a safe and happy school culture without violence’ and to develop an excellent model for Busan on responding to school violence before and after the incident.

The pilot project will start at Oryukdo Elementary School in Nam-gu and Juyang Elementary School in Sasang-gu.

 

BeFM News


