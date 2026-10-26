Busan Proposes Major Overhaul of Galmaetgil Walking Trails

Busan is planning a major overhaul of its Galmaetgil walking trail network, expanding the total distance to 295.3 kilometers and reorganizing the routes into 36 individual courses.

The city announced on October 26 that it is seeking public feedback on the proposed changes, which aim to make the trails easier to navigate and more accessible to residents and visitors.

Under the proposal, the existing network of nine routes divided into 23 sections, covering 278.8 kilometers, would be reorganized into 36 courses totaling 295.3 kilometers.

The changes include simplified route names and numbering, improved connections to public transportation and adjustments to walking distances and estimated completion times.

The city also plans to introduce more intuitive circular routes and improve connections with the Korea Dulle Trail, a nationwide long-distance walking network.

New and revised sections will highlight Busan’s coastal scenery, riverside paths, forests, urban landscapes and cultural attractions.

Accessibility for tourists and people with limited mobility is another consideration in the proposed redesign.

The project also includes improvements to existing walking areas.

In Dongbaek Village in Ilgwang-eup, Gijang County, a small park has been renovated with a reflecting pond and photo zone, while coastal walkways and aging wooden decks have been upgraded.

Along the Chuncheon Stream section near Daecheon Park in Haeundae, flowering trees and wildflowers have been planted to improve the walking environment.

The proposed route changes will be available for public review from October 26 through November 8.

Residents can examine the plans through the official Galmaetgil website or visit the Parks and Green City Division on the 24th floor of Busan City Hall.

Comments and suggestions can be submitted by email to [email protected] or delivered in person during the consultation period.

The city will review the feedback alongside on-site conditions before finalizing the revised trail network.