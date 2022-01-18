Busan Public Delivery App ‘Dongbaektong’ Starts Service Today

The Busan public delivery app ‘Dongbaektong’ will start its official service throughout Busan from today.

Dongbaektong is the nation’s first integrated online market app that encompasses food and beverage stores, traditional markets, and local company product shopping malls.

The city of Busan promoted the development of the app to expand the online market for small businesses who are suffering from excessive commissions and advertising costs in the private delivery app market that has formed a monopoly system.

The city has set the priority of securing a variety of franchisees, and by 2023, promotes the participation of traditional markets (20 markets, more than 500 stores), restaurants (more than 5,000 stores), small and medium-sized enterprises (200 companies and more than 1,000 products) by 2023.

In addition, it plans to lead successful settlement by linking with local restaurants and by promoting the app through differentiated strategies such as local hardware stores and LAN shopping.

In particular, if you pay with the Busan local currency Dongbaekjeon with the Dongbaektong app, cashback that is not applicable in other private ordering apps is immediately applied.

Dongbaektong franchisees are always being recruited, and small businesses can apply through the Dongbaektong website at www.busandbt.com.