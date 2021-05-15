Busan Pushing For Art Museum to Host Lee Kun-hee Art Collection

The city of Busan is pushing to host an art museum for the Lee Kun-hee Collection.

Local governments across the country are pushing to attract the art museum

to showcase more than 20,000 artworks donated by the late Samsung Group Chairperson Lee.

At a press conference Thursday at North Port, where the Opera House is being constructed, Mayor Park officially announced the city of Busan’s intention to host the Lee Kun-hee Collection Art Museum.

Busan’s art and culture communities are also expected to form a bidding committee soon.