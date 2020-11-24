Busan Raises Social Distancing Level to 1.5 After 18 Test Positive Today

Following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the city of Busan has decided to raise its social distancing scheme to level 1.5.

The city’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, Park Seung-hoon said today while the city is only subject to level 1 social distancing, it decided to apply level 1.5 based on the spread of the local outbreak.

The city will limit the size of rallies and demonstrations to less than 100 people and decrease entry into all public facilities by 50%.

Meanwhile, it will inspect some 10,800 key management facilities and general management facilities, private academies, and learning centers while conducting pre-emptive diagnostic tests on some 27,000 people at the city’s 500 nursing facilities and psychiatric institutions.

The city will also apply level two social distancing for public offices.

18 Additional Cases in Busan Today

The city of Busan reported 18 additional cases today, bringing its cumulative caseload to 654.

The Busan International Finance Center with more than 4,000 workers reported its first case today from the Korea Southern Power Company office and some 350 employees there worked from home.

Also 14 cases today were linked to a traditional Korean music study group for middle-aged people. 19 cases have been found so far in relation to this music group.

Busan recorded double-digit cases for the first time in more than a month after 11 were confirmed on October 20th.

