NewsBusan News

Busan Raises Social Distancing Level to 1.5 After 18 Test Positive Today

BeFM News

Following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the city of Busan has decided to raise its social distancing scheme to level 1.5.

The city’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, Park Seung-hoon said today while the city is only subject to level 1 social distancing, it decided to apply level 1.5 based on the spread of the local outbreak.

The city will limit the size of rallies and demonstrations to less than 100 people and decrease entry into all public facilities by 50%.

Meanwhile, it will inspect some 10,800 key management facilities and general management facilities, private academies, and learning centers while conducting pre-emptive diagnostic tests on some 27,000 people at the city’s 500 nursing facilities and psychiatric institutions.

The city will also apply level two social distancing for public offices.

18 Additional Cases in Busan Today

The city of Busan reported 18 additional cases today, bringing its cumulative caseload to 654.

The Busan International Finance Center with more than 4,000 workers reported its first case today from the Korea Southern Power Company office and some 350 employees there worked from home.

Also 14 cases today were linked to a traditional Korean music study group for middle-aged people. 19 cases have been found so far in relation to this music group.

Busan recorded double-digit cases for the first time in more than a month after 11 were confirmed on October 20th.

Additional Reading

Busan’s New Social Distancing Rules Explained

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Authorities Considering Raising Social Distancing Measures in Busan

BeFM News -
The city of Busan detected 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 636. 
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Looks to Develop its MICE Industry

BeFM News -
A final survey report was announced on the City of Busan's mid-to-long-term development plan for its MICE industry. 
Read more
News

Korea Sale FESTA Deemed a Success This Year

BeFM News -
The Trade Ministry revealed this week that card spending made during a massive nationwide annual shopping festival earlier this month rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier.
Read more
Busan News

59 Fall Ill of Suspected Food Poisoning at Local High School in Busan

BeFM News -
Busan health authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation against 59 students and faculty members at the Seo-gu Tourism High School in Busan who started to show symptoms of food poisoning.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected Around Busan Region Today

Haps Staff -
Strong winds and heavy rains are predicted around Busan and the southeastern Korean region today.
Read more
Busan News

Gimhae New Airport Plans Demise May Pave Way for New Gaedeok-do Airport in Busan

BeFM News -
The Gimhae New Airport Verification Committee under the Prime Minister's Office said yesterday that the Gimhae New Airport plan needs substantial improvements and cannot deal with future changes, adding that there is a need for a fundamental review.
Read more

The Latest

팝페라와 뮤지컬, 두 보컬의 만남 “뮤지컬 듀오”

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 시립박물관은 오는 11월 27일 오후 5시에 시립박물관 대강당에서 11월 문화가 있는 날(매월 마지막 주 금요일) 공연 "뮤지컬 듀오"를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Sign Up Now to Join ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
ECCK Busan is pleased to invite you to the sparkly ‘ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party’ scheduled for December 4, 2020 at the 5th-floor ballroom at the newly opened Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more

Subway’s Winter Collection Offers Deals on Three Great Sandwiches

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its "Holiday Winter Collection" promotion.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Cornflower Fruit Blooming Along Sancheong Driving Course

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
As the temperatures have started dipping to near freezing near Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, red ripe cornflower fruit has started blooming along the popular driving course from Saengcho Nadeulmok to Dong-Euibogam Village.
Read more

New Wave: Poppera Music and Two Vocals Present “Musical Duo”

Events Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will hold a performance “Musical Duo” on November 27th at 5 pm in the City Museum's auditorium.
Read more

Rainbow-Wire 2020 Taking Place at F1963

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A special exhibition by the Busan Cultural Foundation is taking place at Mangmi-dong's F1963 until December 20.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
70 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Subway’s Winter Collection Offers Deals on Three Great Sandwiches

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its "Holiday Winter Collection" promotion.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.
Read more

Michelin Guide Hands Out Stars for 32 Seoul Restaurants

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
32 restaurants in Seoul have received Michelin Stars at the guide announced its highly regarded star selections for the capital, giving the much-coveted three stars to two Korean restaurants with unique cuisine and quality service
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 