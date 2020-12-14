Busan Raising its Social Distancing Level to 2.5 at Midnight

Image: City of Busan
Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced that it will raise its social distancing measures to the second-highest level from midnight tonight.

Acting Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan held a press briefing earlier today in order to announce measures to help prevent COVID-19 by applying level 2.5 social distancing for two weeks from midnight on the 15th to midnight on the 28th, and strengthening additional quarantine.

“Excluding the metropolitan area, the daily trend of confirmed cases is the most severe in the country. Considering the severity of the infection and the upcoming year-end and New Year holidays, we cannot but consider the upgrade. The decision was made in consideration of the situation of the local economy that will be affected,” Byeon said, asking for the understanding and cooperation of citizens, small business owners, and self-employed people.

Accordingly, five types of entertainment facilities are prohibited from opening — direct sales promotion halls such as door-to-door sales, singing practice halls, indoor standing performance halls, and indoor sports facilities.

Restaurants can open in the day, but only offer takeout and delivery from 9 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day, and cafes can only offer takeout and delivery.

In addition, most multi-use facilities such as movie theaters, PC rooms, arcades and multi-rooms, academies, classrooms, vocational training institutions, reading rooms, study cafes, water parks, amusement parks, beauty businesses, stores, marts, department stores, outside facilities at convenience stores, and street stalls must also close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

All meetings and events involving 50 or more people, including weddings and funerals, are completely prohibited. Religious activities should also be held as non-face-to-face religious practices.

In particular, Mayor Byeon strongly recommends refraining from private gatherings of 10 or more people, as infections such as various private groups and club activities have been continuously occurring recently.

He repeatedly appealed for the cancellation of unnecessary events and meetings during the year-end and New Year holidays.

The city is also planning to preemptively secure hospital beds and life treatment centers due to the explosion of confirmed cases. Following the opening of an additional 75-room life treatment center, Busan is planning to secure some of the beds for general patients as severely ill patients.

Furthermore, in order to prepare for the worst situation in which up to 200 confirmed cases occur a day, it plans to secure additional private medical beds during this week in consultation with Pusan National University Hospital.

A plan to convert facilities such as university dormitories and training facilities into life treatment centers is also under consideration through compulsory measures such as emergency mobilization orders under the Infectious Disease Control Act.

The city of Busan announced that in addition to the government-determined disaster subsidy payments to reduce the difficulties of small business owners and self-employed, it will mobilize all available financial resources of the city and districts.

“With the determination that this 2.5-step upgrade is the last line of defense, we will mobilize all the capabilities of the city to reverse the infection situation,” Byeon emphasized again.

42 new cases were confirmed in Busan this afternoon as of 1:30 p.m.

Haps Staff
