Busan Raising its Social Distancing Measures Back to Level 2 — Here’s What it Means For You

Starting at noon on April 2nd, the social distancing stage in Busan will be upgraded to the second level.

Recently, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rapidly increased in Busan centering on multi-use facilities such as entertainment facilities, welfare centers, and religious facilities, the city of Busan has decided to raise the level until April 11th.

In the last week, there were a total of 308 confirmed cases in Busan, and the average number of confirmed cases per day reached 44.

Considering that there were only 106 confirmed cases two weeks ago, the city announced that it had adjusted the distancing stage after careful review through consultations with the Living Prevention Committee and meetings of the heads of district and military groups.

Here are the new changes to look out for:

The operating hours of six types of entertainment facilities, which are key management facilities, including karaokes, restaurants and cafes, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales promotion halls such as door-to-door sales, and party rooms must close at 22:00.

In addition, indoor sports facilities and bathing facilities can be operated only until 22:00.

However, in the case of restaurants and cafes, only packaging and delivery are allowed after 22:00.

Private gatherings with more than 5 people are prohibited, and meetings and events with more than 100 people are prohibited.

Religious activities are only allowed within 20% of regular worship, and all meetings and events such as meetings, meals, and lodging other than regular religious activities are prohibited.

Department stores, marts, movie theaters, concert halls, PC cafes, and beauty businesses are maintained without restrictions on operating hours.

In the case of sports events, spectator admission is limited to 10% or less.

The ban on the operation of “sweating facilities” (saunas, steaming facilities) in the bathhouse industry is also maintained as is.

In addition, from this weekend, the city plans to mobilize all available personnel to carry out extensive inspections on multi-use facilities such as high-intensity on-site inspections.

In particular, in preparation for the shortage of beds due to the explosion of confirmed cases, an additional life treatment center will be opened from tomorrow.