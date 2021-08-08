Busan Raising its Social Distancing to Level 4 on Tuesday — Here’s What to Expect

Just days after extending the current social distancing measures, the city of Busan has announced that it will go into a de facto “shutdown” as it raises its measures to level 4, the highest possible on their current scale.

The new measures will take effect from midnight on Tuesday until midnight on the 22nd of August.

Here’s what that means:

— Private gatherings of only up to two people will be allowed between 6 pm and 5 am. Up to four people may gather between 5 am to 6 pm.

— All public beaches in Busan will be closed.

— All events are prohibited and rallies are not allowed except for one-person demonstrations.

— Operation of entertainment facilities, dance halls, hold’em pubs, singing rooms, and related facilities will continue to be prohibited.

— Dining at restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and food stalls will only be allowed until 10 pm while only delivery will be available from 10 pm to 5 am

— Coin singing rooms, bathhouses, door-to-door sales, and direct sales promotion halls will continue to be allowed until 10 pm for up to 1 person per 8 square meters.

— Indoor sports facilities, private academies, study rooms, study cafes, amusement parks, water parks, arcades, supermarkets, department stores, casinos, and PC rooms may open until 10 p.m.

— Concerts and performances will be banned outside of registered performance facilities.

— Movie theaters and performance halls may open until 10 pm.

— Wedding halls, funeral halls, party rooms, libraries, kids cafes, exhibition and fair halls, massage parlors, massage centers, hair and beauty establishments, international conferences, and academic events will maintain level 3 social distancing regulations.

— Sports stadiums and racetracks can hold events without fans.

— Outdoor sports facilities are also subject to restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather for private gatherings.

— Hotels can only operate two-thirds of all rooms, and each room may not exceed the standard of quota.

— Religious facilities can operate up to 20% capacity.

— The suspension of incentives for vaccinated persons will continue to apply and masks must be worn while outdoors.

Busan recorded 171 cases on Saturday and 138 cases today.