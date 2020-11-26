Busan Raising its Social Distancing to Level 2 From Midnight

The city of Busan has announced this afternoon that it will raise its social distancing level from 1.5 to level 2 from midnight.

Following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the city of Busan has decided to raise its social distancing scheme to level 2 just days after it raised its level to 1.5.

22 new coronavirus cases have already been reported today as of 1:30 p.m.

Nine types of priority management facilities, including entertainment facilities, are allowed to operate but the “One Strike Out” system will be applied in cases of businesses violating core quarantine rules such as customers not wearing a mask or keeping a register of visitors.

The nine types of facilities include:

Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha, Singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers, and restaurants/cafes/bakeries (150 m2 or larger).

The city strongly recommended that 14 types of general management facilities also be limited to the number of people per area (one person per 8㎡) and prohibit high-risk activities such as food consumption.

General management facilities include:

Internet cafes (PC bangs), wedding halls, funeral homes, private academies (less than 300 students), job training centers, bathhouses/saunas, concert halls, movie theaters, amusement parks/water parks, multi-rooms/DVD rooms, indoor sports facilities, barbershops/hair salons, shops·marts·department stores, study rooms, and cafes.

National and public facilities are limited to within 30% of the number of users, and the scope of mandatory mask wear for indoor and high-risk outdoor activities is expanded.

“In particular, as group infections occurred due to insufficient wearing of masks during small groups and hobbies such as music rooms, please thoroughly observe wearing masks at all meetings,” said acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan.

In addition, meetings and events with more than 100 people are prohibited except for exams, public affairs, and essential corporate management activities. However, exhibition fairs and international conferences can be held by limiting the number of people per area.

The number of professional sports spectators is limited to 10% or less, and classes are conducted by adjusting the density to one-third.

In the case of religious activities, regular worship and mass are limited to within 20% of the number of seats, and other meetings and meals are prohibited.

“Citizens should refrain from outside activities and meetings as much as possible, and be sure to observe the quarantine rules when wearing masks and visiting multi-use facilities,” Byeon said.

Byeon is planning to meet with representatives of related industries and organizations this afternoon to convey the seriousness of the current situation and to ask for active participation and cooperation.