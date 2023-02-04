Busan Ramps Up its Local PR Efforts for World Expo 2030 Bid

100 city buses wrapped with images and lettering to promote wishful messages for Busan to win the hosting rights for the 2030 World EXPO will operate around downtown Busan starting on the 6th.

The city will hold the unboxing event for the ‘2030 Busan World EXPO Bus’ at the Busan City Hall Civic Plaza at 2:00 pm on the 6th and begin operation in earnest.

100 buses on 26 routes going to and from Gimhae Airport and Busan Station will be wrapped with images and words to wish for the city’s successful bid for winning the hosting rights for the 2030 World Expo.

In related news, a poster reading in English (2030 EXPO BUSAN, JUST ARRIVED) was hung on the outer wall of the Busan City Hall for four months starting on Saturday.

Both the poster and the wrapped buses are aimed at welcoming the International Exposition Organization (BIE) inspection team visiting Seoul and Busan from April 3 to 7.

The host city of the World Expo 2030 will be decided by a vote of 171 member countries at the BIE General Assembly scheduled for November.