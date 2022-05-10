Busan Ramps Up its Promotions For the 2030 World Expo Bid

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it will earnestly promote the attraction of the 2030 Busan World Expo by utilizing buses, urban railroads, and large electronic displays in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The move is aimed at forming a consensus among the people by actively informing the Seoul metropolitan area of the 2030 Busan World Expo bid, a national task of the Yoon Seok-yeol administration, which was launched yesterday.

95 buses to and from Seoul and Gyeonggi-do will be advertised with the phrase “Please cheer for Korea’s first 2030 Busan World Expo bid together,”

It will also be promoted at 17 bus stops, six screen doors, and subway lighting advertisements.

Actor Lee Jung-jae, the first public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, will participate as a campaign model.