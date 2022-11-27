Busan Ranked 22nd in World’s Smart City Evaluation, Best in Korea

The Global Smart Centers Index (SCI) announced that Busan ranked 22nd among 75 major cities in the world as a digital-centered smart city.

Busan, which ranked 27th with the world’s highest rise (up 35 steps in one year) in the 5th SCI announced in May of this year, is continuing its upward trend, ranking 22nd this time. In particular, in this evaluation, it ranked higher than Seoul, which ranked 24th, for the first time, proudly raising its name as Korea’s No. 1 smart city.

The ranking of major cities included New York (1st), London (2nd), LA (3rd), San Francisco (4th), Hong Kong (5th), Singapore (8th), Tokyo (17th), Shanghai (20th), Seoul (24th), Beijing (27th), Bangkok (29th), Berlin (34th), and Paris (46th).

As Busan City ranks 15th in high-tech fields such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Fintech, which are the core of the 4th industrial revolution and digital economy, among the six quantitative evaluation items, it is expected to promote new industries using advanced technologies so further rises in the rankings are expected in the future.

In addition, it ranked 12th in the Reputation category, which reflects a survey of experts in the smart field around the world, and took off as a global smart city leading the 4th industrial revolution beyond Asia.

The fact that Busan is continuing its steep rise even though it was listed relatively late is interpreted as the fact that the acceleration of the digital transformation of the Busan economy, which has been promoted in earnest since the inauguration of Mayor Park last year, is actually on the right track.

Centered on the ‘Digital Economy Innovation Office’ that oversees ‘smartization’ and ‘digitization’ of the Busan economy, it attracts a number of high-tech companies such as ‘Megazone’, ‘Cloocus’, and ‘Kakao Enterprise’, representative cloud companies in the metropolitan area. It is evaluated that various digital-related projects such as the ‘Busan Digital Innovation Academy’ and future expectations were directly or indirectly reflected.

In addition, with the establishment of the ‘Blockchain Technology Innovation Support Center’ for the first time in a local government (May), the creation of a quantum computer ecosystem (July), the operation of the ‘Busan Big Data Innovation Center’ (August), and the creation of a ‘Green Data Center Complex’, Busan is building infrastructure in various digital fields, and plans to continue the current upward trend by proceeding with major smart projects such as the creation of Centum Information and Communication Technology (ICT) innovation cluster, the establishment of digital asset exchange, and the creation of a blockchain-specialized cluster.