Busan Ranked 30th in International Financial Center Index Evaluation

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that Busan ranked 30th in the recent International Financial Center Index Evaluation.

The International Financial Center Index is ranked by Z/Yen, a global consulting firm based in London, by evaluating 126 global financial cities in March and September of each year.

Busan’s ranking has been steadily rising, rising from 51st in the first half of 2020 to 40th in the second half of the same year, ranking 36th in the first half and 33rd in the second half of last year.

Busan rose 21 places to the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time in just two years.

Globally, New York in the U.S., London in the U.K., Hong Kong, Shanghai in China, and Los Angeles in the U.S. ranked first to fifth, while Seoul ranked 12th.