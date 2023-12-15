Lifestyle

Busan Ranked 67th Best City in the World in New Report

By Haps Staff

Busan has made a remarkable leap in global recognition, securing a position as the 67th-best city in the world and claiming the 270th spot among major international cities.

This achievement was unveiled during the inaugural presentation of the ‘2024 World Great City Report’ by Resonance Consultancy, a renowned worldwide consulting engineering firm.

Resonance Consultancy, often hailed as the guiding force in real estate, tourism, economic development, strategy, and branding in the U.S. and Canada, meticulously analyzes cities’ livability, popularity, and prosperity.

The ‘World’s Best Cities Report,’ initiated in 2016, has become a benchmark for evaluating global metropolises, influencing annual selections, and contributing to forums on urban innovation worldwide.

In this year’s rankings, London, Paris, and New York took the top three spots, with Seoul making a significant leap to the 16th position.

The methodology adopted by Resonance Consultancy now incorporates user reviews and key statistics from platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram, reflecting a more comprehensive view of city dynamics.

Busan’s inclusion in the ‘2024 World Great City Report’ underscores its appeal, being likened to the vibrant city of Miami in South Korea. Noteworthy attributes include a low poverty rate and a high ratio of Social Network Service (SNS) hashtags, indicative of the city’s prosperity and connectivity.

“This recognition brings immense joy, and we are committed to sustaining our efforts to keep Busan in the global spotlight and continue its development,” said Mayor Park Heong-joon.

Beyond its renown as a major container port, Busan has also emerged as a rising “bleisure” destination, combining business and leisure. The city’s forward-thinking initiatives, exemplified by the ‘Oceanics Busan’ project, the world’s first maritime smart city, have garnered international interest.

