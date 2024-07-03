Busan Ranks 6th in Asia for Two Consecutive Years in Global Liveability Index

The city of Busan has achieved a notable distinction by securing the 6th place in Asia for the second consecutive year in the ‘2024 Global Liveability Index,’ as reported by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The EIU, a prestigious British economic analysis organization, awarded Busan an impressive score of 87 in its comprehensive evaluation. This score continues the momentum from last year, when Busan also scored in the upper 80s range, marking a significant improvement in the city’s brand value and livability.

The ‘Global Liveability Index’ assesses cities worldwide on five key criteria: Stability, Healthcare, Culture and Environment, Education, and Infrastructure. This year’s report, published on June 26th, reaffirmed Busan’s position as a leading city in Asia, maintaining its 6th place ranking.

According to this year’s report, Busan’s consistent performance is attributed to its improved city brand value. In 2022, Busan’s comprehensive evaluation score was in the 70s, indicating a substantial rise over the past two years. This year’s score of 87 underscores Busan’s continuing progress and enhancement.

The 2024 EIU Asia’s Happiest Cities Rankings placed Busan at 6th, following Osaka, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

Busan’s rising brand value is evident in various global city brand evaluations. Recently, Busan ranked 27th among 121 global financial cities (9th in Asia) in the International Financial Center Index by the think tank Z/YEN.

Additionally, it climbed to 14th among 79 intelligent cities (3rd in Asia) in the World Intelligent Cities Index, marking its highest-ever rankings.

Furthermore, in Resonance Consultancy’s ‘2024 World’s Best Cities’ report, Busan was included for the first time ranking 67th out of 270 cities globally.