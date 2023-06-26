Busan Ranks 6th in Asia in the Global Liveability Index 2023 Report

Busan has achieved an impressive ranking of 6th in Asia in the prestigious Global Liveability Index 2023 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a renowned British economic analysis agency.

This index is widely recognized as a reliable measure of the quality of life and livability in major cities worldwide.

The EIU’s World Liveable Cities Index Report, which analyzed 173 cities globally, evaluates five key areas: stability, medical care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Busan demonstrated significant progress in all these aspects, receiving an improved overall score compared to the previous year.

The city previously secured the top spot in Korea, ranked third in Asia, and 19th globally among 77 major cities in the Global Smart Center Index (SCI) evaluation by Z/Yen, a global consulting agency. These evaluations highlight the city’s competitiveness and attractiveness.

Such recognition from leading global city brand consulting firms underscores the positive trajectory of Busan City. The city’s commitment to enhancing its brand value and reputation as a green smart city and an Asian happy city has gained worldwide recognition.

Mayor Park Hyung-joon, who pledged to make Busan one of the “Asian 10 Happy Cities for Citizens” during the local elections in June 2022, has reiterated this goal since assuming office for the 8th civil election. The recent achievements validate the administration’s efforts to improve the living conditions and overall well-being of Busan’s residents.

The top five cities in Asia were Osaka, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Hong Kong.