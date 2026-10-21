Busan Ranks Fifth Worldwide for Travel Search Growth in Expedia’s 2027 Report
Image: Dion Norman
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Busan Ranks Fifth Worldwide for Travel Search Growth in Expedia’s 2027 Report

By Haps Staff

Busan has been named one of Expedia’s ten destinations to watch in 2027, ranking fifth worldwide for growth in travel searches and becoming the only South Korean destination included on the list.

The recognition was announced on October 20 as part of Expedia Group’s annual travel trends report, Unpack ’27, which identifies destinations attracting growing interest from international travelers.

According to Expedia’s flight and accommodation search data, interest in Busan increased by 50% compared with the previous year.

The ranking was based on searches conducted between September 1, 2025, and July 27, 2026, compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

The top three destinations for travel search growth were South Lake Tahoe in the United States, which recorded a 195% increase, Hyogo in Japan at 95%, and Punta del Este in Uruguay at 65%.

Sedona, Arizona, ranked fourth with a 55% increase, followed by Busan in fifth place at 50%.

Expedia highlighted Busan’s coastal atmosphere, traditional markets and diverse food culture as some of the city’s main attractions.

The report recommended Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Haeundae Beach and Jagalchi Market as destinations visitors could explore during a day in the city.

Busan was also among six destinations recognized under Expedia’s Smart Travel Health Check, an assessment based on sustainable tourism principles associated with the World Travel & Tourism Council.

The criteria consider factors such as managing visitor congestion, involving local communities and reinvesting tourism revenue.

Other destinations meeting the criteria included Hyogo in Japan, Sedona in the United States, Perugia in Italy, Tweed in Australia and Chichester in the United Kingdom.

Expedia’s Unpack ’27 report combines the company’s travel search data with surveys of 26,000 travelers worldwide, including 1,000 respondents from South Korea, as well as social media trend analysis.

The report also identifies emerging travel trends, including shorter trips, Gothic-inspired travel experiences, screen tourism and vacations focused on rediscovering childhood interests.

While the rankings reflect increases in online travel searches rather than actual visitor arrivals, Busan’s inclusion suggests growing international interest in the city as a travel destination.

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo welcomed the findings, saying the city would continue working to improve the quality and sustainability of its tourism industry.

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Haps Staff
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