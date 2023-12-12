Busan News

Busan Ranks Low in “Happiness” Ranking

By Haps Staff

An in-depth analysis of community health surveys in 41 cities, counties, and districts across Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam revealed striking regional health disparities.

Busan ranked last in the national ‘happiness index,’ Ulsan topped the ‘high-risk drinking rate,’ and Gyeongnam led in the ‘current highest smoking rate among men.’

While community health surveys have been ongoing since 2008, this marks the first time that a focused examination of the Bu-Ul-Gyeong area has been disclosed. Additionally, a decade-long comparative analysis from 2013 to 2022 highlighted shifting health indicators across these regions.

As of 2022, the ‘happiness index’ reflected citizens’ subjective responses, rating their happiness on a scale of 0 to 10.

Busan and Ulsan shared the 14th spot with a score of 7.0, trailing behind the national average, while Gyeongnam secured the 4th place with 7.1. In contrast, Sejong claimed the top position with a score of 7.7, indicating a lower perceived happiness level among Busan and Ulsan residents.

Examining the ‘high-risk drinking rate,’ both Busan and Ulsan exhibited relatively elevated rates compared to the national average. In 2022, Busan ranked 6th at 13.5%, Ulsan 4th at 13.8%, and Gyeongnam 5th at 13.6%. Despite a decade-long decrease in high-risk drinking in Busan and Gyeongnam, Ulsan observed an increase.

Regarding the ‘male current smoking rate,’ Ulsan and Gyeongnam reported higher rates, securing 5th and 8th positions at 36.8% and 36.1%, respectively. In this category, Busan reported the lowest rate at 33.0%.

An exhaustive analysis of 22 health indicators revealed Busan’s challenges in the ‘happiness index,’ health check-up rate, and treatment rate for individuals over 30 diagnosed with diabetes.

Ulsan exhibited lower rates of current smoking, high-risk drinking, breakfast practices, happiness index, blood pressure, and blood sugar level awareness.

Gyeongnam showed lower rates in male current smoking, healthy lifestyle practices, and self-reported obesity.

