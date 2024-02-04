Busan News

Busan Ranks Lowest For Annual Average Salary in Korea

By Haps Staff

Recent data has revealed that the average annual salary for wage earners in Busan ranks as the lowest among the 17 cities and provinces.

According to the ‘Earned Income Reporting Status by City and Provincial Province (as of 2022),’ disclosed by Rep. Yang Kyung-sook of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, the nationwide average income per worker stands at 42.14 million won.

Ulsan claims the top spot among the 17 regions with 47.36 million won, surpassing even Seoul.

In contrast, Busan reports an income of 36.39 million won, placing it in close proximity to Jeju (35.7 million won), which sits at the bottom of the income ranking.

When examining the top 0.1% of wage earners nationally, who boast an average annual income of 987.98 million won. Busan’s elite earners, in particular, secure the third position in the country, earning an average of 813.06 million won annually.

The annual salary of the bottom 20% of wage earners in Busan, which stands at 5.69 million won, is also the lowest in the nation and indicates a larger proportion of low-wage workers in Busan compared to other regions.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

