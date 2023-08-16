Busan Ranks Third Highest in Drunk Driving Accidents Nationwide

Busan has reported 21 drunk driving hot spots, positioning it as the third-highest city for such incidents in South Korea.

Seomyeon has been a particularly prevalent area for these accidents.

According to the Traffic Accident Analysis System (TASS), Busanjin-gu has been identified as a hotspot for drunk driving accidents.

Last year, the Road Traffic Authority disclosed that the nation witnessed 15,059 drunk driving accidents, resulting in 214 fatalities and injuring 24,261 individuals. On average, this equates to 41 accidents daily or 1,255 incidents monthly.

Identifying 316 locations across the nation with a concentration of three or more drunk driving fatalities or severe injuries within a 100-meter radius from 2020 to 2022, Busan was identified with 21 high-frequency areas.

The majority of these were found in Busanjin-gu, especially in the Seomyeon vicinity along with three each in Haeundae-gu, Saha-gu, and Jung-gu.

In Busanjin-gu, Bujeon-dong and Jeonpo-dong have three each.

While Seoul and Gyeonggi topped the list with 84 and 82 such locations respectively, Busan’s ranking underscores the need for enhanced measures to curb drunk driving incidents.