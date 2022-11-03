Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Reaches Out to Central American Countries to Support its 2030 World Expo Bid

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has invited vice foreign ministers of seven Central American countries to South Korea to participate in the ‘2022 Korea-Central America Roundtable’ from yesterday until today.

The city will carry out promotional activities for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid to the delegations from the Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Belize.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will also held a meeting with high-ranking officials at the Westin Chosun Hotel at 7 pm last night to introduce preparations for the expo bid and ask for attraction support.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
12.7 ° C
12.7 °
12.7 °
65 %
5.1kmh
66 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 