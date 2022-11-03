Busan Reaches Out to Central American Countries to Support its 2030 World Expo Bid

The city of Busan has invited vice foreign ministers of seven Central American countries to South Korea to participate in the ‘2022 Korea-Central America Roundtable’ from yesterday until today.

The city will carry out promotional activities for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid to the delegations from the Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Belize.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will also held a meeting with high-ranking officials at the Westin Chosun Hotel at 7 pm last night to introduce preparations for the expo bid and ask for attraction support.