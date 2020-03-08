Busan Receives 70,000 Masks From Shanghai

The sister city of Busan, Shanghai, China has sent 70,000 masks for Busan citizens to cope with the spread of COVID-19.

The city received 46,000 masks (92 boxes) for general use and 24,000 medical masks (9 boxes) last Tuesday.

The city plans to send the donated masks to those in vulnerable groups and the medical community.

The city said Mayor Oh Keo-don will send a letter of appreciation to Shanghai City.

It also said that China’s Shandong Province has also shown intent to send masks here as well.

Prior to this, Busan City provided emergency medical supplies such as masks and protective clothing to Shanghai and Chongqing last month.