Busan Records Five New Coronavirus Cases Yesterday

The city of Busan added five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 264.

Patient 260 is a Busan National Mechanical Technical High School student who was confirmed while in self-quarantine. Patient 261 is believed to have been infected in Seoul and confirmed during a recent visit to Busan.

Patients 262 and 263 seem to have contracted the virus at a public bath in Busanjin-gu after coming in contact with Patient 254 in her 60s.

Patient 264 is a secondary transmission case as a close contact of a patient who attended the Gwanghwamun rally on Liberation Day.

1,222 people from Busan attended the Gwanghwamun rally. 6 have been confirmed after 1,018 were tested.  86 are waiting to be tested while 118 have been out of reach.

The city previously warned that anyone who is later confirmed despite not getting tested before 6 pm yesterday will receive a comprehensive indemnity claim for not only their own personal treatment cost but also the cost of testing and self-quarantining close contacts, among other costs.

Travel

