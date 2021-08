With the heatwave warning issued for the fifth straight day, the city of Busan has been under sweltering heat, recording this year’s highest temperature.

At 2:30 pm yesterday, the temperature in Daecheong-dong, Jung-gu was 32.7’C, the highest so far this year with Buk-gu’s mercury level passing 36’C.

A special weather report for the heat continues for the 17th day in Busan with the heatwave advisory being strengthened to a warning in the morning of July 31st.