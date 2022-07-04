Busan Records its Second Earliest Tropical Night On Record

Busan saw its first tropical night phenomenon this year and the earliest on record in 108 years.

The lowest temperature recorded between Sunday night and Monday morning was 25.1 degrees recording the second earliest tropical night observed since data collection began in 1905.

The Korea Meteorological Administration advised special attention to managing heat-related illnesses as temperatures are expected to be higher than usual this summer.

Tropical nights in Busan in July are rare and the last one that occurred in the first 10 days of July was 28 years ago.

The earliest on record was recorded on July 1, 1914.