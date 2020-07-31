As Jangma Ends, Busan Records its Second Highest Precipitation in July Since 1973

The city of Busan recorded its second-highest precipitation in the month of July since 1973.

The Korea Meteorological Administration recorded 906mm of rain in Busan from June 24th to July 21.

Heavy rains in the southern regions this year seem to have resulted from abnormally high temperatures in Siberia with China and Japan also suffering rain damage.

This year’s rainy season lasted 38 days, or about a week more than normal.

Heatwave Set to Begin

The weather agency forecasts a fully-fledged heatwave to begin once the rainy season ends this month which is expected to last into September.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration day temperatures are forecast to gradually rise from this day, with the average temperatures in August forecast to be 1 to 1.5 degrees higher than the average year (25.4).

Even in September, hot and humid air and then from dry air coming from China will bring up the average temperatures by 0.5 to 1 degree higher than last year.

It is expected that the number of heatwaves in August-September will be similar to (7 days) or slightly more than average.

The number of days of the heatwave is the sum of the days when the maximum temperature of the day is 33 degrees or more.

Even though the rainy season has ended, heavy rains are likely to continue this month according to the KMA.